ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a 42-year-old man was shot in drive-by shooting early Friday morning in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

The man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He told police that around 1 a.m. he was walking in the 5000 block of Grand when unknown people in a black sedan pulled alongside him and fired shots at him.

The victim contacted a friend to bring him to the hospital. He was listed in serious condition.