WENTZVILLE, Mo. – One man is in custody after another man was shot in a parking lot of a Wentzville church Friday morning.

Police responded to the 100 block of Mall Parkway around 7:30 a.m. after a dispute between two men occurred. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Crossings at Wentzville.

One of the men fired several shots at the other, police said. The man who was struck was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Other local stories:

RELATED: Clayton police search for high-rise burglar

RELATED: 4 children hurt in fire after being left alone at St. Louis home

RELATED: Baloon-glow vigil held to honor Lincoln County teens killed in crash

RELATED: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in East St. Louis