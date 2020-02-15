JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Jefferson County on Saturday.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Burley Road.
Police said a 42-year-old man was taken into custody following the shooting. They also said this was not random and it appears to be a domestic incident.
No other information has been released.
