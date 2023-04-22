Man found shot to death in car in north St. Louis

The deadly shooting marked the 42nd murder and 191st shooting in St. Louis City for 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — An overnight shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood left a man dead Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., police were called to the area of Claxton and Lillian Avenues in the Mark Twain neighborhood after gunfire rang out. When police got there, they found a man inside a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

Detectives are still working to learn more about the shooting and potential suspect(s) linked to the murder. Limited information has been released.

The deadly shooting marked the 42nd murder and 191st shooting in St. Louis City for 2023.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).



Resources for crime victims: If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.



The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."