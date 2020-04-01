ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Downtown West neighborhood Friday night.

At around 9:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Washington Avenue for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was shot while inside a white pickup truck before being pushed out of it. The suspects fled the area in the truck, which was later recovered unoccupied.

This marks St. Louis' eighth fatal shooting of 2020.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).