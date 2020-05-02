ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed inside a Downtown West apartment building early Wednesday morning.

At 12:40 a.m., police responded to the CityView Apartments on the 100 block of N. 17th St. They found a man who died after being shot several times.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

A homicide investigation is underway.

This is the same apartment complex where a 4-year-old accidentally shot herself in January after finding an unattended gun.

Charges in that case were filed on Tuesday against 19-year-old Ishmale Woodard. He is not yet in police custody.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as we receive more information.

