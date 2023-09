Homicide detectives were initially called in to investigate. It was later reclassified as a suicide.

ST. LOUIS — A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound just north of downtown St. Louis Thursday morning.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened at about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of North Broadway and North Market Street. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the head.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.