ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard near a gas station. Officials said the man was shot in the back and died from his injuries.

Witnesses in the area said they heard 30-40 gunshots and said the man was killed by three masked men.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.