ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis on Friday.
At around 11:30 a.m., police were called to the 5600 block of Mimika Avenue in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead with gunshot wounds.
No other information about the shooting has been released.
