Man shot multiple times near busy Lake St. Louis intersection

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A man was shot multiple times Saturday night near a busy Lake St. Louis intersection, police said.

Lake St. Louis police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi said the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Hawk Ridge Trail and Ronald Reagan Drive.

DiGiuseppi said the victim was shot four times, but he was able to talk with first responders. He was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital. A spokesman for the St. Charles County Ambulance District said the man's injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

For almost three hours after the shooting, investigators looked for evidence in and around two late model sedans — a gray Cadillac CTS and an Acura TLX — that were stopped in the right turn lane from westbound Hawk Ridge Trail onto northbound Ronald Reagan Drive.

Police said there were passengers in both vehicles — the injured man's wife and the wife and children of a man detained by police for questioning.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but both men involved in the incident had guns, DiGiuseppi said.

The area where the shooting happened is home to a strip mall, several restaurants as well as larger retailers like Lowe's and Walmart.