ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in St. Louis’ Forest Park Southeast neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1000 block of South Boyle Avenue around 5:20 a.m. where a man was found shot in the leg.

The man's condition has not been released.

No other details have been made available.

