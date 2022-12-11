Man shot in north St. Louis home, homicide detectives investigating

The St. Louis Homicide Division has been requested.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Homicide Division has been requested after a man was shot inside a home in north St. Louis Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 5:50 at a home on the 10000 block of Riverview Boulevard. Police said the shooting victim was found unconscious and not breathing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Homicide detectives were requested to investigate due to the victims condition.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

