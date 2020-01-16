ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot on Interstate 270 in north county Wednesday night.

At around 8:46 p.m., police were called to I-270 and Lilac Avenue for a potential shooting on the highway.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who had been in an accident. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body and other minor injuries from the accident.

An investigation revealed the man was driving on eastbound I-270 when someone fired multiple shots into the driver’s side of his car. His car went off the road and crashed into a cable barrier.

The suspect’s car is believed to be a Pontiac.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

