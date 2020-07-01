ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was shot south of downtown St. Louis.

While officers were on patrol around 5:50 p.m., they saw a black Nissan Altima abandoned in front of a home in the 1600 block of S. Compton.

During their investigation, about a block away, they found a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his legs. Police said unknown people in a black sedan fired shots into the man’s vehicle as he was driving on Compton.

The man was transported to a hospital where his condition has not been made available. Police said his vitals were stable when he was transported.

