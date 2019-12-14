ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot during a robbery at the St. Louis Galleria Saturday morning.

At around 11:45 a.m., Richmond Heights police responded to the Galleria for a report of a shooting.

Police said a "male victim" was shot in the parking garage of the mall during a robbery. He crawled from the parking garage into the mall and collapsed inside Lids.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

Police said there were two suspects in the incident. Police did not yet have a suspect description and it was unclear if the victim and the suspects know each other.

Police have not released any other information about the victim.

The Galleria has a no-gun policy, which Richmond Heights police said includes the parking garage.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.