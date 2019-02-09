CAHOKIA, Ill — The Major Case Squad has been activated after a man was found shot to death in Cahokia Sunday night.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department received a call for shots fired in the 100 block of Amelia Drive around 11 p.m.

A man, who is 36 years old, was found outside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Police have not released his identity.

Police said in a release, the investigation is in the early stages and there is no further information to provide at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-825-5201.

