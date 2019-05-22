PAGEDALE, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death on a MetroLink train Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the MetroLink Station at 7001 St. Charles Rock Road around 11:50 a.m. for a shooting. A man was found with a gunshot wound and he was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation revealed two men became involved in a dispute on the red line train that was on its eastbound route. The train stopped at the St. Charles Rock Road Station for passengers to get on and off the train. As the train was stopped, one of the people involved in the dispute pulled out a gun and shot the man.

The man left the scene on foot.

MetroLink trains have resumed normal service.

Police are looking for more witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 314-615-5400.

More local news:

RELATED: 'This is what I lost' | Winfield homeowners clean up as river waters creep up for second time this month

RELATED: Former Gov. Greitens returns to active duty status, could deploy with Navy

RELATED: 'It was insane' | Augusta residents recall seeing powerful EF-1 tornado