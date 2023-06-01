Man shot, unresponsive in downtown St. Louis Thursday night

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of North 13th and Chestnut Street.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Homicide Division has been requested to the scene of a shooting downtown Thursday night that left a man shot and unresponsive.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of North 13th and Chestnut Street in downtown St. Louis.

Responding officers found a man shot and unresponsive.

There is no further information regarding the shooting at this time, including the age or identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story as soon as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.