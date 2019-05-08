ST. LOUIS — A man ended up at the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in north St. Louis Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 27-year-old man was shot in the upper left arm at around 5:45 while sitting in a car near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. He had someone drive him to a hospital rather than riding in an ambulance.

He was awake and breathing when he arrived at the hospital for treatment.

A car on the scene had nine bullet holes in the driver's side.

The investigation is ongoing.

More local news:

RELATED: 'He has done more good than harm' | Stenger's lawyers request minimum prison sentence

RELATED: Lincoln Co. Ambulance District wants to expand making their response time faster

RELATED: Simple changes that can keep you safer in worst-case scenarios

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to carjacking that killed taxi driver