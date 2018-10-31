ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot while sitting in his vehicle near a north St. Louis elementary school Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of St. Louis Avenue around 3:25 p.m. where a man was found shot in a vehicle.

He was conscious and breathing when he was transported to a hospital.

Police said an afternoon Trunk or Treat event at Columbia Elementary School was canceled due to an abundance of caution. The victim was not associated with the school.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK