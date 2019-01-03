CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – A man was taken into custody after another man was stabbed to death at a Crystal City bar Thursday night.

Officers responded to the Crystal Tavern at 118 Mississippi Avenue around 11:30 p.m. where a person had been stabbed.

The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries. A 38-year-old DeSoto man was taken into custody. Crystal City police said they’re seeking charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action through the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

The victim has not been identified.