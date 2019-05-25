EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was struck and killed by a car early Saturday morning and police are looking for someone they think may have information on what happened.

Police were called to Mississippi Avenue near Liberty Street for a dead man in the road just after 1 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that the man may have been hit by a car.

Police are looking for the driver of a newer model Dodge Charger that may have tinted windows and a temporary Missouri license plate that may have information regarding this incident.

The last known direction of the car was on Falling Springs Road in Sauget.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Sergeant Elbert Jennings with Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124.

RELATED: 2 dead, 10 injured in shootings across City of St. Louis since Friday night

RELATED: 67-year-old man struck and killed by car in St. Louis