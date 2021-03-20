Man struck and killed on I-70 westbound early Saturday

He emerged from in front of a disabled vehicle that was partially in the left lane

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed on westbound Interstate 70 near Adelaide Avenue early Saturday, according to a preliminary investigation.

A woman driving a 2018 Nissan Versa was traveling west on I-70 when she observed a disabled vehicle partially in the left lane. The Versa veered to the right as a pedestrian walked out into the roadway from in front of the stopped vehicle.

After the impact the driver lost consciousness because of the airbag deployment and hit the median. EMS responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead. The man had not been identified as of Saturday afternoon.

The driver, 39, was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition. A female passenger, 31, was uninjured.