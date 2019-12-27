ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man is expected to survive after he was struck by an SUV on Interstate 70 in St. Charles on Thursday.

A spokesperson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the man was struck at 8:43 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near Highway 94. He was taken to the hospital.

The driver who struck the man stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

The incident didn't close the highway, but did cause a traffic backup for an hour Thursday evening.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

RELATED: Men wanted for stealing $7,200 in UGG boots and Coach purses in Chesterfield

RELATED: Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois on Jan. 1. Here's what you need to know

RELATED: Woman’s Lexus SUV stolen from a gas pump in Sunset Hills

RELATED: Men handing out free bus passes robbed on Christmas in downtown

RELATED: 7 people injured in Christmas Day shootings in St. Louis