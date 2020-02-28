FENTON, Mo. — A 34-year-old man was struck and killed Friday morning while standing in the middle of a roadway in Fenton.

The accident happened at 1:50 a.m. on westbound Highway 30 near Highway 141.

Lee Siggers Jr. was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 and pronounced dead at the scene, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The truck was towed from the scene.

