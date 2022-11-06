Man struck, killed by train in Castlewood State Park Sunday evening

St. Louis County police are currently investigating.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train Sunday night.

It happened in the 1400 block of Kiefer Creek Road in Castlewood State Park.

At about 4 p.m., officers from the West County Precinct responded to a call for help about a railroad accident with a person struck. They found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Police said more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).