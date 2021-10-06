x
Man struck, killed by train in south St. Louis Wednesday night

The incident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Bingham Avenues. An Amtrak train was stopped on the tracks in the area
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed by a train in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Bingham Avenues at around 8:55. The man was walking in the area when he was struck and killed.

Video from the scene showed an Amtrak train stopped on the tracks. A tweet from Amtrak said the train, Texas Eagle Train 21, was stopped for a "trespasser incident," but did not say if it was the train that struck the man.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.