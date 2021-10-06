Man struck, killed by train in south St. Louis Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed by a train in south St. Louis Wednesday night.
Police said the incident happened near the intersection of Gravois and Bingham Avenues at around 8:55. The man was walking in the area when he was struck and killed.
Video from the scene showed an Amtrak train stopped on the tracks. A tweet from Amtrak said the train, Texas Eagle Train 21, was stopped for a "trespasser incident," but did not say if it was the train that struck the man.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.