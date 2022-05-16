Man struck, killed while trying to cross Chippewa Street Saturday night

Police said the driver tried to swerve out of the way but couldn't avoid hitting the man.

According to a police report, a man was trying to cross the street without using a crosswalk in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street at around 8:45 p.m. Police said the driver tried to swerve out of the way but couldn't avoid hitting the man.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. On Monday, he was identified as 77-year-old Edward Walter.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The investigation is being handled by a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department accident reconstruction team.