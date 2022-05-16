x
Local News

Man struck, killed while trying to cross Chippewa Street Saturday night

Police said the driver tried to swerve out of the way but couldn't avoid hitting the man.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — A man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross Chippewa Street Saturday night.

According to a police report, a man was trying to cross the street without using a crosswalk in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street at around 8:45 p.m. Police said the driver tried to swerve out of the way but couldn't avoid hitting the man.

The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later. On Monday, he was identified as 77-year-old Edward Walter.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The investigation is being handled by a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department accident reconstruction team.

The crash happened near a Ted Drewes Frozen Custard store.

