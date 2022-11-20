Man struck, killed by vehicle after bailing from stolen car, police say

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

ST. LOUIS — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 70 while fleeing from a car taken in a carjacking, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said the incident happened at about 3 a.m. Sunday.

St. Louis police say officers were following the man when the incident happened. He abandoned the vehicle and attempted to cross I-70 at Carrie Avenue. He was then struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70.

St. Louis police's Accident Reconstruction and Force Investigation Units are investigating the incident.

St. Louis police have not released any information about the man's identity.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.