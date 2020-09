Police have not released any information on injuries at this time

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was hit by a car in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was hit near Wabada Avenue and Union Boulevard, which is along the edge of the Kingsway West neighborhood.

Police said the car that hit the man remained at the scene.

Police have not released any information on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.