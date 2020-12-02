ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed near the intersection of Page and Union Boulevards in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection at around 4:30. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

His name has not been released.

The driver of the car that hit him remained on the scene. Accident reconstruction crews were called in to investigate the crash.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.