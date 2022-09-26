Man hit by vehicle in Mehlville Sunday night

Police said the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene after the incident.

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police responded to a call for a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Forder Road in Mehlville.

At the scene, a man was located on the ground after being hit by a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to St. Louis County police.

The victim's name was not released.

Police said the vehicle that struck the man remained on scene after the incident.

St. Louis County police are investigating the incident. Additional details were not released.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.