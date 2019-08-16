ST. LOUIS — A man suffered a graze wound to the head in a shooting on Interstate 70 Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 near North Kingshighway at around 7:30. The man's injury was not life-threatening.
As of 8:30, MoDOT said there were no traffic impacts due to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
