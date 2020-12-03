ST. LOUIS — A man died after St. Louis sheriff's deputies used a Taser on him while trying to serve a temporary restraining order.

According to a press release from St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts, the two veteran deputies were sent to a home on Beverly Place, a few blocks north of Forest Park, to serve the restraining order at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies told the man the order required him to leave the home, he became angry and attacked the deputies. After a short struggle, one of the deputies used a Taser on the man.

The release said the man became unresponsive after the Taser was used on him.

The deputies immediately called an ambulance, but the man couldn't be saved. He was pronounced dead at 6 p.m.

The St. Louis Sheriff's Office and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are both investigating the incident.

The deputies are 30-year and 16-year veterans of the sheriff's office.

Deputies are responsible for serving about 2,500 temporary restraining orders each year.

