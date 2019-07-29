ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. – A suspect wanted in a Sunday night home invasion is currently barricaded in a St. Charles County home.

The incident started in Warren County late Sunday night. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department, a man went into a random home in Wright City and then stole a car.

Police chased the suspect around Wright City and the suspect started shooting at police. At least one police car was damaged, and the officers couldn’t chase him anymore, police said. No one was injured.

Monday morning, police responded to a home in St. Charles County off Highway D, where the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Editor's note: The Warren County Sheriff's Department originally told 5 On Your Side, the suspect also shot at police Monday morning, but the St. Charles County Police Department said no shots were fired.

They’re still working with a negotiations team to get him out of the house.

A summer camp at Daniel Boone Elementary School has been placed on a soft lockdown. The camp is called 'vacation station.'

A spokesperson said, people can come and go to the school grounds, but must check in at the front security gate. If parents want to pick up a child they just check in at the front desk.

No outdoor activities will be allowed until the police situation is resolved.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.