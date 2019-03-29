SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — A mother says the justice system has failed her family.

In 2015 her son was shot and killed at a Quicktrip in St. Louis County, this week the man who pulled the trigger took a plea deal and won’t spend a day in prison.

No one is disputing that Silver Franklin shot and killed Donte Woodson at the Quicktrip on New Halls Ferry and Dunn road.

The issue is the punishment.

Thursday, prosecutors dropped first-degree murder charges and instead reached a deal for involuntary manslaughter and three years probation.

"The hearing took a whole lot out of me, a whole lot," explained the victim’s mother Ithewa Woodson.

Looking at him and them telling him he's just getting three years probation for taking my son's life, that's what was wrong listening to that," added Woodson.

In August of 2015, Silver Franklin followed Donte Woodson into the bathroom of a St. Louis County QuikTrip.

He shot him once, and then followed him outside, where Woodson collapsed in the parking lot.

“I’m very hurt, I’m numb,” explained Woodson.

Franklin was charged with first-degree murder.

But defence attorneys argued their client thought Woodson previously robbed him and shot him in self-defence because he was fearing for his life.

”He thought, what is 'thought'? You thought Donte robbed you, that's like you saying I don't really know if you said I thought and I was scared for my life,” said Woodson.

Franklin, a business owner, with no criminal record was described by his lawyer as a "self-made man.”

He lives in a home near Florissant valued at more than a half million dollars.

Woodson's mother believes that played a role in the plea.

“It looks to me like if you have money you can put the law in your own hands, take the law in your own hands, so that's what it was looking like to me yesterday," added Woodson.

County prosecutors also said they worked with Franklin’s defence team going through the evidence and believe that three years probation was the appropriate sentence.

5 On Your Side also reached out to Franklin for his side of the story but has not heard back.