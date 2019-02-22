ST. LOUIS – A man who went missing on Christmas Eve of 2018 has been identified as a man found dead inside a burning vacant building in north St. Louis.

Chrishaun Hillard, 26, was found inside a burning building at a vacant home on Jan. 17. Police were not able to identify him right away.

In January, family members said he attended Harris Stowe and had dreams of being a pastor since he was a kid.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.