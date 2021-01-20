Man wins $50,000 in Powerball drawing from ticket purchased in O'Fallon, Missouri

The winning numbers on Jan. 9 were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46 with a Powerball number of 13

O'FALLON, Mo. — Another lucky winner in the St. Louis area!

A Dardenne Prairie man won $50,000 earlier this month in the Powerball.

According to the Missouri Lottery, James Curran Jr. matched four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn in the Jan. 9 drawing to win a $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers on Jan. 9 were 14, 26, 38, 45 and 46 with a Powerball number of 13.

This is the 262nd time since 2015 a Missouri Lottery player has won a $50,000 prize.

Curran’s win was one of four Missouri players who won $50,000 in the Jan. 9 drawing.

Curran Jr. purchased the winning ticket at Schnucks Market, 3029 Highway K, in O’Fallon.

According to the Missouri Lottery, in FY20, players in St. Charles County won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $11.6 million went to education programs in the county.

Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $730 million.

And check your numbers! Someone who purchased a ticket at Circle K at 602 N. Main Street in O'Fallon, Missouri is a $1 million winner.

The winning combination was 14, 20, 39, 65 and 67. The Powerball number was 2.