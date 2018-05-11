ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man and woman were carjacked over the weekend in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Olive Street in the rear parking lot around 1:25 a.m. Sunday for a carjacking. A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man told police they were getting out of their 2004 Pontiac GTO when armed men approached them and demanded the vehicle.

Two men, 18 to 22-years-old fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victims were not injured.

