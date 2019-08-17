ST. LOUIS — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m., police received a call for a 'suspicious auto' in the 1100 block of North Market Street.

After officers arrived, they found a man and a woman dead inside the truck. They both had gunshot wounds.

The two haven't been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident should call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371- TIPS (8477).

