ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man and woman had their car stolen right in front of them in the Central West End early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 3900 block of Olive Street around 12:15 a.m. A 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were standing outside of their vehicle when four men, all armed with guns, approached them and demanded their property. The suspects entered the victim’s 2014 Volkswagen Jetta and fled the scene.

The victims were not injured.

