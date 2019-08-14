ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot multiple times in north St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called to East Norwood Drive in the Kingshighway West neighborhood at around 6:20. When they arrived, they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

