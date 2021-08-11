Manager of The Pageant discusses protocols for crowd control after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott performed at The Pageant in 2017. Manager Patrick Hagin says they meet with the artist and train their staff to prepare for any possible outcomes.

ST. LOUIS — Eight people were killed during a crowd surge at rapper Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Scott performed in front of sold-out crowds in St. Louis at the Pageant in 2017 and the Enterprise Center in 2019.

Patrick Hagin, a managing partner of The Pageant on the Delmar Loop, reacted to the tragic loss of eight lives at the Astroworld Festival.

"Oh it's awful, it's terrible and it's happened before, whether it's at concerts or sporting events," Hagin said.

The Pageant holds up to 2,000 people which is much smaller than a festival. Hagin said they train their staff to prepare for every possible outcome when it comes to crowd control.

"We meet with the artist before the doors open and go over any particular concerns they might have and also establish a line of communication in case there is an issue. Whether it's weather-related, whether it's a fire type of situation, a panic situation, an active shooter situation, whatever it may be we actually practice those as a staff," Hagin said.

They keep an eye on the crowd throughout the show to look out for signs of anyone needing help.

"Performers in many cases see it at about the same time we do and in many cases, they'll stop or make a comment. I think one of the problems they had at Astroworld from what I read is that Travis Scott didn't even realize for quite a while that something bad was happening," Hagin said.

The Pageant's dance floor area only holds 200 people. For thousands of people attending a general admission festival, Hagin said crowd control is hard.

"I'm sure there were things that could've been done that would've helped, but I don't know that you can prevent a mass of thousands of people pushing in one direction from causing damage and potentially death," Hagin said.

Hagin said they factor the genre of music and how emotional the crowd will get into their safety plans.