Brentwood drivers: Here's how long Manchester Road will be closed for bridge replacement

Heads up if you take Manchester Road through Brentwood.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Heads up Manchester Road drivers: if you take Manchester through Brentwood you'll need to find another way through part of that area.

On Sunday, 8 p.m. on May 1 Manchester Road west of Hanley Road was closed, a release Thursday from MoDOT said. Crews are replacing the bridge over Black Creek. The road is expected to be closed through late August.

Drivers can still get to all the businesses between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west. If you're headed westbound, you will need to turn on Hanley before crossing over Black Creek.

Detour signs will be posted. Alternate routes include Big bend, I-64 service roads and Brentwood Boulevard.

For a look at the detour maps, click here.

In Rock Hill, one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue will be closed. That also starts May 1.

Also, the eastbound lanes of Manchester just east of Hanley will also be closed for two months for updates to the sewer system.

The bridge replacement is part of sidewalk improvements MoDOT is doing along Manchester so they're up to Americans with Disability Act requirements. The project is slated to wrap up in summer of 2023 with resurfacing.