ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Drivers who use Manchester Road in St. Louis County should expect lane closures for the next few months as Missouri American Water replaces more than two and a half miles of water main.

Missouri American Water said the water main runs along Manchester Road from Berry Road to South Hanley Road. The project is expected to continue into the middle of the year.

The existing main is an eight-inch, cast-iron main that was installed in 1902. It will be replaced by a 12-inch ductile iron main.

“This stretch of water main along Manchester Road is more than 100 years old and has a history of frequent breaks," Missouri American Water Senior Project Engineer Christopher Parrish said. "Rather than repeatedly coming out to fix the same broken main, it’s more cost-effective in the long run to replace it, which also improves service and reliability for our customers.”

While the project is ongoing, drivers should watch out for lane closures and increased traffic.

Most of the work will take place overnight, so customers may see temporary water service interruptions, discolored water or lower-than-normal water pressure. Customers with questions about their service can call Missouri American Water at 866-430-0820.

The project comes just before a MoDOT project on Manchester Road. The two departments partnered to plan their projects so the road would not be torn up more than necessary.

MoDOT's project is set to begin in late 2020 and will repair Manchester from Big Bend Road to Lindbergh Boulevard.

Manchester Road (Route 100) between Big Bend and Lindbergh In late 2020, the Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to resurface Manchester Road (Missouri Route 100) between Lindbergh and Big Bend. As a part of that project, MoDOT is planning to make significant improvements to sidewalks along as much of the corridor as possible, including ensuring the sidewalks meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

