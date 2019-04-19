ST. LOUIS – North County Cooperative is investigating after a man's body was found near Normandy High School.

Officers with Wellston, Pagedale and Normandy police departments are on scene helping with the investigation.

The body was found on North Market Street around 7 a.m. This area is also near St. Peter's Cemetery.

Police said the man was in his mid to late 40s.

Normandy High School is currently out for spring break.

Police said foul play is not suspected.

