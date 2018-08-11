Get more news instantly.



ST. CHARLES — A man was found dead in the front lawn of a home in St. Charles Thursday morning. The Major Case Squad is investigating his death as a homicide.

At 7:11 a.m., officers responded to a house in the 1800 block of Willow Oak for a report of a man lying in the grass. He had already passed away when officers arrived.

Sky5 showed officers rolling out yellow tape around the front yard of a large home. Officers were seen standing around a couple black partitions positioned in the front yard near a driveway.

Police did not release the victim's name pending family notifications, but said the man was 64 years old and lived alone in the same block where he was found. The St. Charles Police Department did not say whether he was found in his own front yard.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is confirmed.

