ELSBERRY, Mo. — Police in Lincoln County, Missouri say they’ve identified a person of interest they plan to interview about shots being fired at a family’s home in Elsberry.

It happened Labor Day morning, around 7 a.m. That’s when Ami Poole heard a soft knock at her door. When she answered, she saw a stranger on the other side.



"And he said I'm looking for my iPhone 8,” she said.



Ami's family isn't an iPhone family. They have Androids. And that request wasn't the only odd thing about the stranger at her door.



“He had blood smeared across his forehead and I didn't know why,” Ami said.



She told him he could look for his phone on the public streets and alley, but not in her yard. And she called the police as she and her daughter watched from inside.



“And just as fast as you could say it, he pointed a firearm at her and he fired a shot,” Ami said. “She said, ‘He's shooting at me, he's shooting at me and I don't know why he's shooting at me,’” she said.



She says that man took off before officers arrived.

“I don't know what his intent was,” she said. “It’s absolutely terrifying.”

Just a couple hours after that encounter, Ami put film over some windows so no one can see inside. It was the first of many security updates to come.

“We're gonna take down the trees so we can put a six-foot privacy [fence] all around. I also want one of those Ring doorbells. I want to see who's out there,” she said.

