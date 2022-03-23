x
Maplewood Fire Department finds new chief

Peter Marsac was named Fire Chief. He has been with the department since 22 years.
Credit: Maplewood Fire Department

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Peter Marsac was named Maplewood Fire Chief after a nationwide search, according to a statement from officials. He has served as interim chief since the retirement of Chief Terry Merrell in July 2021.

He has been with the department for 22 years. His most recent position was Assistant Chief. He was first hired by the department as a firefighter/paramedic in 2000.

Prior to joining the Maplewood Fire Department, he worked for Abbott Emergency Medical Services for thirteen years.

Marsac earned a Bachelor’s degree from the Southern University of Illinois Carbondale in Public Safety Management. He holds several state certifications including fire investigator and hazmat technician.

Marsac was chosen from four final applicants for the job by a community panel. The panel included officials and residents from Maplewood and other adjacent municipalities.

Maplewood City Manager Michael Reese agreed with the panel's choice

“Chief Marsac is committed to innovation and change with a focus on community engagement, effective training programs, fiscally responsible equipment replacement policies and collaboration with fire departments in the region," Reese said in a press release. "He is the right leader for the future of the Maplewood Fire Department."

Marsac will oversee the Maplewood Fire Department's annual budget of $3.3 million and the department's 20 employees.

