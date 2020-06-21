Defend Black Lives March to be held downtown Sunday

It's part of Six Nineteen, a nationwide call for a weekend of mobilizations in honor of Juneteenth

ST. LOUIS — A march will be held in downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon as part of a nationwide weekend of action.

The Defend Black Lives March will begin at 2 p.m. at the Old Courthouse on 11 N. 4th Street. It's part of Six Nineteen, a nationwide call for a weekend of mobilizations in honor of Juneteenth, the day the last enslaved people in the United States were emancipated.

The nationwide events are "in response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and countless other Black people at the hands of police or vigilantes," according to event organizers.

The first march was held Saturday and began at the St. Paul AME Church on Hamilton Avenue.

The Six Nineteen call to action was organized by The Movement for Black Lives, which was founded in 2014.

"The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) seeks to reach millions, mobilize hundreds of thousands, and organize tens of thousands, so that Black political power is a force able to influence national and local agendas in the direction of our shared Vision for Black Lives," the organization's website said.